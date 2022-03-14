Sell EURINR; target of : 84.10 : ICICI Direct

Source: Reuters

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged lower by 0.65% on Friday amid US and EU imposing new sanctions on Russia. Additionally, a sharp decline in Germany 10 year bond yields weighed on the Euro. However, optimistic sentiments in the European markets and higher-than-expected consumer price reading from Germany cushioned further downsides in the single currency • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias today due to an uptick in dollar. Additionally, rising geopolitical tensions between US and Russia may hurt the euro. EURINR (March) is facing strong hurdle at 84.80 level. As long as it sustains below this level, it is expected to correct towards 84.10 for the day.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR March futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 84.44- 84.45 Target: 84.10 Stop Loss: 84.60 Support: 84.10/83.80 Resistance: 84.60/84.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

