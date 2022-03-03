Sell EURINR; target of 84.00: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The dollar index slipped marginally by 0.03% on Wednesday amid rise in risk appetite in the US markets. However, improved ADP nonfarm payrolls data from US prevented further decline in the dollar. Additionally, Fed Reserve Chair Powell signalled the central bank will move forward with plans to raise interest rates this month to tame the high inflation despite outbreak of war in Ukraine. Rupee March futures depreciated by 0.46% due to surge in crude oil prices and risk aversion in the domestic markets. The rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid surge in crude oil prices and strong dollar. Further, expectations of better than expected initial jobless claims data from US may continue to support the dollar. US$INR (March) is expected to rise further towards 76.40 for the day.

The Euro edged lower by 0.12% on Wednesday as Russia's invasion into Ukraine intensified. However, optimistic sentiments in the global markets and uptick in 10 year Germany treasury yields prevented further downsides in the single currency. Meanwhile, higher consumer price inflation reading from eurozone and betterthan-expected unemployment rate data from Germany continued to support the euro on lower side. Germany unemployment rate slipped to 5.0% in February 2022 compared to 5.1% in the previous month, lowest since March 2020. The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias today, due to surge in dollar and divergence in the monetary policy between US Fed and ECB. Further, escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia may hurt the euro. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious ahead of monetary policy meeting outcome. EURINR (March) is expected to correct .towards 83.80 levels for the day.

EURINR March futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 84.35 Target: 84.00 Stop Loss: 84.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

