    Sell EURINR; target of : 83.80 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro slipped yesterday mainly on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets.

    November 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro slipped yesterday mainly on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Additionally, PPI data from Germany surprised the market as it fell by 4.2%, its first monthly fall in two and a half years. Decline in producer prices raised hopes that double digit inflation in the German economy could be nearing its peak • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid a strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. However, a sharp fall in single currency may be prevented on expectations of improved economic data from the euro area. EURUSD is facing a strong resistance near 1.0340 levels. As long as it sustains below this level, the EURUSD may slip back to 1.0190 levels.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR Nov futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 83.80-83.82
    Target: 83.50Stoploss: 83.95
    Support: 83.60/83.50Resistance: 83.95/84.05

    first published: Nov 22, 2022 09:09 am