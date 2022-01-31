MARKET NEWS

    Sell EURINR ; target of : 83.65 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro was traded flat on Friday on the back of mixed economic data from the euro area.

    January 31, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro was traded flat on Friday on the back of mixed economic data from the euro area. Meanwhile, risk aversion in European markets and disappointing GDP data from Germany added more downside pressure to the Euro. The German GDP declined to -0.7% in CYQ4 compared to 1.7% in the CYQ3 • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias mainly due to firm dollar and risk aversion in the European markets. Further, the Euro may slip on the back of expectation of disappointing CPI data from Germany and divergence in the monetary policy. The German CPI is forecast to decline by 0.30% compared to 0.50% in the previous month. EURINR (February) is expected to correct further towards 83.40 levels for the day.

     Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR February futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 83.95-83.97
    Target: 83.65Stop Loss: 84.10
     Support: 83.65/83.40Resistance: 84.10/84.25

    first published: Jan 31, 2022 09:25 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.