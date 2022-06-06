English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of : 83.50: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated on Friday amid strong dollar and weak economic data.

    June 06, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro depreciated on Friday amid strong dollar and weak economic data. Eurozone Services PMI was revised lower to 56.1 in May from a preliminary estimate of 56.3 and down from April’s 57.7. The overall demand for services rose at a slower rate when compared to April • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid strong dollar. EURINR traded higher towards its key resistance level at 83.90. We expect EURINR to trade in downward trend today from 83.50 to 83.82.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 83.70 to 83.72
    Target: 83.50Stoploss: 83.82
     Support: 83.55 - 83.40Resistance: 83.82 - 83.92

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.