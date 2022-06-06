Sell EURINR; target of : 83.50: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Friday amid strong dollar and weak economic data. Eurozone Services PMI was revised lower to 56.1 in May from a preliminary estimate of 56.3 and down from April’s 57.7. The overall demand for services rose at a slower rate when compared to April • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid strong dollar. EURINR traded higher towards its key resistance level at 83.90. We expect EURINR to trade in downward trend today from 83.50 to 83.82.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR June futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 83.70 to 83.72 Target: 83.50 Stoploss: 83.82 Support: 83.55 - 83.40 Resistance: 83.82 - 83.92

