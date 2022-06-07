English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of : 83.35: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated by 0.23% on Monday amid strong dollar.

    June 07, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro depreciated by 0.23% on Monday amid strong dollar. However, sharp downside was cushioned as France's finance minister said on Sunday, that despite the war in Ukraine and high inflation, he expect positive growth for 2022 • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid strong dollar. EURUSD is holding within a tight range of 1.0635 to 1.0780 after surpassing of the 20 and 40 day SMAs. We expect EURUSD to trade in downward trend by surpassing 1.0645 level. Today, it may trade in the range of 83.35 to 83.75.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 83.60-83.62
    Target: 83.35Stoploss: 83.75
    Support: 83.30-83.20Resistance: 83.75-83.85

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 08:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.