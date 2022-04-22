English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 82.60 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro depreciated by 0.14% yesterday’s amid strong dollar. Further, ECB President Lagarde said central bank may need to cuts its growth outlook further as fallout from Russia invasion of Ukraine weighs on households and businesses.

    April 22, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro depreciated by 0.14% yesterday’s amid strong dollar. Further, ECB President Lagarde said central bank may need to cuts its growth outlook further as fallout from Russia invasion of Ukraine weighs on households and businesses. However, further downside was cushioned on hawkish comments from some ECB officials who are forecasting rate hike sooner. Joachim Nagel president of Germany’s Bundesbank said ECB could raise interest rates at the start of third quarter • Euro is expected to trade with negative bias amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, market participants are worried over stagflation. Additionally, euro may slip on divergence in monetary policy and expectation of disappointing economic data from Euro Area. Euro Area Manufacturing and Services PMI data are likely to show that activity in both sector slowed down. EURINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 82.60-83.05.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 82.90-82.92
    Target: 82.60Stoploss: 83.05
    Support: 82.70/82.60Resistance: 83.05/83.16

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:34 am
