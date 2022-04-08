English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of : 82.50 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated by 0.26% yesterday amid a strong dollar and disappointing economic data from eurozone.

    April 08, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro depreciated by 0.26% yesterday amid a strong dollar and disappointing economic data from eurozone. Series of disappointing economic data from the euro area sparked concerns that the economy is losing momentum. Furthermore, tightly poised presidential elections in France weighed on the Euro. Meanwhile, ECB monetary policy meeting minutes showed most policymakers are keen to unwind stimulus and some pushed for more action as conditions to raise interest rates had either been met or were about to be met • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid firm dollar, risk aversion in the global market and disappointing economic data from Euro Area. Furthermore, divergence in monetary policy between Fed and ECB will continue to hurt the single currency. Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of upcoming French presidential election.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 82.78-82.80
    Target: 82.50Stop Loss: 82.95
    Support: 82.60/82.50Resistance: 82.95/83.05

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 08:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.