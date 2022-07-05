English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 82.40: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated 0.04% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets.

    July 05, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro appreciated 0.04% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets. Reports that the White House will announce an easing of some Chinese tariffs later this week helped to inject some optimism back into market. Further, elevated inflation made a strong case for ECB to raise interest rates in upcoming meeting. However, sharp upside was capped on disappointing economic data from Euro Area • The Euro is expected to trade negative amid strong dollar and fears of global recession. Further, investors fear that eurozone economy has not fully recovered from pandemic and is facing threats from ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. At such a fragile time rising borrowing cost to combat soaring inflation may have a severe effect on the economy. Additionally, market participants will take cues from economic data from euro area. EURINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 82.40-82.85

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 82.70-82.72
    Target: 82.40Stoploss: 82.85
     Support: 82.50/82.40Resistance: 82.85/82.95

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

