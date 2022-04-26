English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 82.10 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro depreciated by 0.75% yesterday amid strong dollar and weak domestic market sentiments.

    April 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
    More than 10 crore Indians became Ponzi scheme in last 30 years, AMFI said (Representative image)

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro depreciated by 0.75% yesterday amid strong dollar and weak domestic market sentiments. Meanwhile, better than expected economic data from Euro Area prevented further decline in euro. Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron’s comfortable election victory provided some support at lower levels • Euro is expected to trade with negative bias on the back of firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, euro may slip on divergence in monetary policy and on fears that Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to crimp economic growth when inflation remained elevated. EURINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 82.55-82.10.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 82.38-82.40
    Target: 82.10Stoploss: 82.55
    Support: 82.20/82.10Resistance: 82.55/82.65

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 09:28 am
