    Sell EURINR; target of : 81.35 : ICICI Direct

    May 11, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro depreciated by 0.32% yesterday on a strong dollar. Further, the Euro slipped as rising geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds is posing biggest threat to global economic growth. Additionally, war in Ukraine threatens to keep energy prices elevated weighing on Euro Area’s economic growth. However, further downside was cushioned on better than expected economic data • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and weak global market sentiments. Market sentiments were hurt on fears that aggressive monetary tightening across major countries to combat inflation may tip economies into recession. Further, rising tension between Moscow and western allies over Ukraine invasion threatens to keep energy prices high weighing further on region’s economic growth. EURINR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 81.35-81.80.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 81.63-81.65
    Target: 81.35Stoploss: 81.80
     Support: 81.45/81.35Resistance: 81.80/82.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: May 11, 2022 08:40 am
