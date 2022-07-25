Sell EURINR; target of : 81.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro depreciated by 0.10% on Friday amid strong dollar and disappointing economic data from euro area. Overall activity in the euro zone shrank due to an accelerating downturn in manufacturing and near stalling of service sector growth, with inflation pushing consumer to cut back spending • Euro is expected to trade with negative bias amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, euro may slip as disappointing economic data from euro area sparked concern over economic health of the region. However, sharp downside may be cushioned as ECB joined its global peers in raising borrowing costs. EURINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 81.30-81.75.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 81.59-81.60 Target: 81.30 Stoploss: 81.75 Support: 81.30/81.20 Resistance: 81.75/81.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

25072022 - currency