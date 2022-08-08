Sell EURINR; target of : 81.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated by 0.65% on Friday majorly on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in domestic markets. However, sharp downside was cushioned on improved economic data from the euro area. German Industrial production rose by 0.4% in June 2022 compared to 0.1% decline in preceding month • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Further, the Euro may slip on expectation of disappointing economic data from euro area. Further, investors fear that energy crisis may push Europe into recession. EURINR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 80.90-81.45.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR Aug futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 81.28-81.30 Target: 81.00 81.45 Support: 81.00/80.90 Resistance: 81.45/81.55

