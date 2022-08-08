English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 81.00: ICICI Direct

    August 08, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro depreciated by 0.65% on Friday majorly on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in domestic markets. However, sharp downside was cushioned on improved economic data from the euro area. German Industrial production rose by 0.4% in June 2022 compared to 0.1% decline in preceding month • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Further, the Euro may slip on expectation of disappointing economic data from euro area. Further, investors fear that energy crisis may push Europe into recession. EURINR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 80.90-81.45.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 81.28-81.30
    Target: 81.0081.45
    Support: 81.00/80.90Resistance: 81.45/81.55

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 08:28 am
