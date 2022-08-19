English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of ; 80.80: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro tumbled almost 0.90% on Thursday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar.

    August 19, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro tumbled almost 0.90% on Thursday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar. However, further downside was restricted by strong inflation data from the euro area. Annual inflation rate in the euro area was confirmed at a new record high of 8.9% in July 2022 compared to 8.6% in June and 2.2% a year earlier. Additionally, rise in Germany 10 years bond yields prevented further downside • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias for the day amid strong US dollar. Further, investors will keep an eye on German PPI data. EURUSD is expected to break the hurdle of 1.0070 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 1.0000. EURINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 81.30-80.80.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 81.10-81.12
    Target: 80.80Stoploss: 81.30
    Support: 80.80/80.60Resistance: 81.30/81.40

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    19082022 - currency

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 09:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.