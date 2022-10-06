Sell EURINR; target of : 80.70 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated on Tuesday by 1.50% after ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the European Central Bank will raise interest rates as much as needed to bring down core inflation although the pace could possibly slow after the end of the year.

