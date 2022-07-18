English
    Sell EURINR; target of 80.20: ICICI Direct

    According to ICICI Direct The US dollar slipped on Friday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic cautioned against central bank moving “too dramatically”.

    July 18, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
    Man holding Indian banknotes

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The US dollar slipped on Friday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic cautioned against central bank moving “too dramatically.” Further, dollar declined as manufacturing production slumped for a second straight month in June. Rupee future maturing on July 27 appreciated by 0.22% on Friday amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets.

    However, further gains were prevented on persistent FII outflows and rise in crude oil prices. The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Additionally, the rupee may slip on persistent FII outflows and as red hot inflation reading from the US stoked bets that the US Fed may have to raise interest rates much more than expected. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.60-80.20.

    EURINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 80.49-80.50
    Target: 80.20Stop Loss: 80.65
    Support: 80.20/80.10Resistance: 80.65/80.75

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:10 am
