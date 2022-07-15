Sell EURINR; target of : 80.10: ICICI Direct

(Representative Image)

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro continued to tumble amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Further, the Euro slipped after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his resignation. The party in Mr Draghi’s coalition government failed to support parliamentary confidence vote including measures to offset the cost of living crisis • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar, political uncertainty in Italy and risk aversion in global markets. Further, the EU revised its forecast on inflation. Now its expects inflation in the euro area to hit 7.6% in 2022 compared to May forecast of 6.1%. Additionally, the Euro may slip on worries that energy crisis will tip the region into recession. EURINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 80.00-80.55.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 80.39-80.40 Target: 80.10 Stoploss: 80.55 Support: 80.10/80.00 Resistance: 80.55/80.65

