Sell EURINR; target of : 80.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro tumbled below $1 for the first time in two decades amid risk aversion in global markets and as the region faces energy crisis sparked by sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, a series of disappointing economic data from the euro area sparked concerns over the economic health of the region. Also, the Euro may slip on worries that energy crisis will tip the region into recession. Sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine are hurting EU. Additionally, ECB spokesperson said Euro’s depreciation is unlikely to influence ECB’s rate path. The central bank is watching the euro exchange rate due to its impact on inflation but does not target a specific level. EURINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.90-80.45.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 80.29-80.30 Target: 80.00 Stoploss: 80.45 Support: 80.00/79.90 Resistance: 80.45/80.55

