    Sell EURINR; target of : 80.00: ICICI Direct

    July 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro tumbled below $1 for the first time in two decades amid risk aversion in global markets and as the region faces energy crisis sparked by sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, a series of disappointing economic data from the euro area sparked concerns over the economic health of the region. Also, the Euro may slip on worries that energy crisis will tip the region into recession. Sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine are hurting EU. Additionally, ECB spokesperson said Euro’s depreciation is unlikely to influence ECB’s rate path. The central bank is watching the euro exchange rate due to its impact on inflation but does not target a specific level. EURINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.90-80.45.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 80.29-80.30
    Target: 80.00Stoploss: 80.45
    Support: 80.00/79.90Resistance: 80.45/80.55

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2022 08:31 am
