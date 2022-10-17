Sell EURINR; target of : 80.00 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Friday amid rise in US dollar index. However, sharp downside was prevented as the Dutch government on Friday said it will spend up to €3.1 billion ($3.02 billion) to support small businesses such as bakeries and greenhouses that have been hit hard by surging energy prices.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

17102022 - currency