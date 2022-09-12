Sell EURINR; target of : 80.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro advanced on Friday and reached its highest point amid ECB's 75 basis point rate increase on Thursday. However, further upside was restricted by a drop in Germany 10 year’s bond yields.

