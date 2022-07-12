Sell EURINR; target of : 79.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro slid to a 20-year low and came closer to parity amid strong dollar and worries that energy crisis will tip region into recession. Biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, the Nord Stream 1 began its annul maintenance, flows expected to stop for 10 days • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments were hurt as strong job data from US raised the probability of Fed continuing with aggressive rate hike and potentially causing recession. Also, the Euro may slip on expectation of disappointing economic data from euro area and divergence in monetary policy. Furthermore, investors worry about economic impact of an energy crisis. Market fears that shutdown of Nord Stream1 pipeline for annual maintenance might be extended because of war in Ukraine. EURINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.70-80.15

Intra-day strategy

EURINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 79.99-80.00 Target: 79.70 Stoploss: 80.15 Support: 79.80/79.70 Resistance: 80.15/80.25

