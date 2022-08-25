 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell EURINR; target of : 79.55: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Aug 25, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated by almost 0.90% on Monday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar index.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro traded flat yesterday amid growing recession fears fuelled by a possible energy supply crunch and strong US dollar. However, sharp downside was restricted by continuous rise in Germany 10-year bond yields.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

25082022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Aug 25, 2022 08:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.