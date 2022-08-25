Sell EURINR; target of : 79.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro traded flat yesterday amid growing recession fears fuelled by a possible energy supply crunch and strong US dollar. However, sharp downside was restricted by continuous rise in Germany 10-year bond yields.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

25082022 - currency