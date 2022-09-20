Sell EURINR; target of : 79.50: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro traded flat on Monday despite a strong US dollar. Further, sharp downside was prevented after ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said the exact number of further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank will depend on upcoming macroeconomic data.

