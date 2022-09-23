Sell EURINR; target of: 79.50 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro traded flat yesterday despite a rise in Germany 10 year’s bond yields. Further, sharp downside was prevented as the German government is expected to provide urgent financial support to regional state-owned energy providers, which are struggling to cope with soaring gas prices.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

23092022 - currency