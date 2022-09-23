 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell EURINR; target of: 79.50 : ICICI Direct

Sep 23, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro traded flat yesterday despite a rise in Germany 10 year’s bond yields.

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro traded flat yesterday despite a rise in Germany 10 year’s bond yields. Further, sharp downside was prevented as the German government is expected to provide urgent financial support to regional state-owned energy providers, which are struggling to cope with soaring gas prices.

