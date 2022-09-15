 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell EURINR; target of : 79.40: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated on Wednesday on expectations that the European Union will raise more than $140 billion from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies.

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:09 am
