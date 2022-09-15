Sell EURINR; target of : 79.40: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated on Wednesday on expectations that the European Union will raise more than $140 billion from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

15092022 - currency