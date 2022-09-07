 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell EURINR; target of : 79.30: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 07, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated yesterday amid weak economic data from the Euro area.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

