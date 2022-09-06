Sell EURINR; target of : 79.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region.

