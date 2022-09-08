 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell EURINR; target of : 79.10: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 08, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by almost 0.80% amid Germany's relief package to help citizens and companies cope with soaring inflation that will amount to €13 billion ($12.86 billion) this year. Further, strong GDP data from the eurozone supported the Euro.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Sep 8, 2022 08:33 am
