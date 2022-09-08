Sell EURINR; target of : 79.10: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by almost 0.80% amid Germany's relief package to help citizens and companies cope with soaring inflation that will amount to €13 billion ($12.86 billion) this year. Further, strong GDP data from the eurozone supported the Euro.

