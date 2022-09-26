Sell EURINR; target of : 78.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated by 1.40% on Friday amid weak economic data from the eurozone. Eurozone Services PMI fell to 48.9 in September 2022 from 49.8 in August, pointing to a second consecutive month of contraction in services activity. It is also the lowest reading since February last year.

