Sell EURINR; target of : 78.90 : ICICI Direct

Sep 26, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated by 1.40% on Friday amid weak economic data from the eurozone.

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated by 1.40% on Friday amid weak economic data from the eurozone. Eurozone Services PMI fell to 48.9 in September 2022 from 49.8 in August, pointing to a second consecutive month of contraction in services activity. It is also the lowest reading since February last year.

