Sell EURINR; target of : 78.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Tuesday after the European Central Bank vicepresident Luis de Guindos said one has to take into consideration the fact that there is going to be a slowdown in the economy and simultaneously higher interest rates will have a clear impact on the solvency of corporates.

28092022 - currency