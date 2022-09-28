 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell EURINR; target of : 78.80 : ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 28, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated on Tuesday after the European Central Bank vicepresident Luis de Guindos said one has to take into consideration the fact that there is going to be a slowdown.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Tuesday after the European Central Bank vicepresident Luis de Guindos said one has to take into consideration the fact that there is going to be a slowdown in the economy and simultaneously higher interest rates will have a clear impact on the solvency of corporates.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

28092022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Sep 28, 2022 09:49 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.