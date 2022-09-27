Sell EURINR; target of : 78.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated on Monday to a 20-year low amid weak economic data from the eurozone. The LFO Business Climate indicator for Germany dropped to 84.3 in September 2022, the lowest level since the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic shock in May 2020 and well below market consensus of 87.0.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

27092022 - currency