Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Eicher Motors; target of Rs 20,952: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Eicher Motors has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 20,952 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
Dolat Capital's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors (EIM) Q1FY21 EBITDA/PAT number below our estimate. Revenue de-grew by 66% YoY to Rs.8.18bn led by 68% YoY fall in volume. EBITDA de-grew 99% YoY to Rs.38mn (vs est. Rs 646mn) with margin at 0.5% due to negative operating leverage. Enquiries and booking are almost back to pre-covid level for RE, however production was severely impacted due to frequent lockdowns in Chennai, affecting availability of products. Strong demand was witnessed in Tier 2/3 cities and rural areas, while demand in larger cities is still weak. Outstanding order-book is at ~45k units and channel inventory stands at 10K vehicles (1 week only). We expect the company's strategic interventions around product (RE plans to launch a new product every quarter) & market expansion (underpenetrated states), digital focus, upgrade demand for Twins 650 cc and export ramp up should enable sharp volume growth in FY22. We expect margin improve from 2HFY21 due to benefit of operating leverage and cost control measures. We believe the long term margin is likely to be in the range of 23-25% as benefit of operating leverage would be partially offset by launch cost, increasing competitive intensity and reversal in commodity prices.


Outlook


We retain our positive view on EIM, due to the pick-up in order-bookings, strong product pipeline and network expansion. However, valuation (28/23x for FY22/23E EPS) looks expensive. We recommend to Sell the stock with TP of Rs 20,952 (valuing at 22x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #Eicher Motors #Recommendations #Sell

