you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell DCB Bank; target of Rs 51: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on DCB Bank has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 51 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on DCB Bank


Subdued credit growth and weakening CASA profile continued to weigh in on DCB’s margins, which coupled with Covid-19 related contingent provisions (Rs630mn; 0.2% of loans), led to lower PAT of Rs687mn - down 29% yoy. The GNPA ratio deteriorated by 31bps QoQ to 2.46% vs. 1.84% a year ago due to higher slippages of Rs1.5bn, mainly from the LAP/CV portfolio. Nearly 60% of customers by value have opted for moratorium given the bank’s main customers being self-employed. Factoring in slower growth, lower margins and higher LLP in the wake of deteriorating asset quality, we cut our earnings estimates for FY21/FY22 by 29/26% and expect RoA to slip to a low of 0.6-0.7% from 0.9% in FY20.



Outlook


We maintain Sell/UW in EAP with a revised TP of Rs51 (based on 0.5x FY22E ABV) given weakening asset quality, liability profile and return ratios. Instead, we prefer City Union Bank that offers much better return metrics in the small-cap space.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #DCB Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Sell

REC ties up with TajSATS to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers

Will Coronavirus play a dampener in Maharashtra's 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations?

Coronavirus impact | Centre may not revise minimum wage this year: Report

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

