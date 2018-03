Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Cipla is a sell with a stoploss Rs 550 and target of Rs 515."

He further added, " BEML is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 1,025 and target of Rs 990. NIIT Technologies is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 885, target of Rs 1,010."