Sell Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 357: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cadila Healthcare

We increase our EPS by 21%/19% for FY21/22E on back on improved domestic formulation guidance and debt reduction while we marginally reduce EPS by 4% for FY23E on increased R&D spends on specialty products. While India growth was higher in 2Q post easing of lockdown restrictions, CDH has an uphill task to achieve consistent and better growth than peers as 53% of India formulations are acute products and consumer wellness is also a seasonality segment. CDH also made significant investment in R&D for specialty and COVID led products, which lacks visibility and sustainability of earnings till FY23E. Moreover, CDH could face disappointment for its ambitious COVID vaccine as world class innovators are far ahead in the race.

Outlook

We roll forward our valuation to FY23E (earlier FY22E) and increase our TP to Rs357 (earlier Rs310) based on 18x PE of FY23E EPS of Rs20 while we maintain our rating “SELL” (Unchanged).

