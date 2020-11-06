172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-cadila-healthcare-target-of-rs-357-prabhudas-lilladher-6078091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 357: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bearish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 357 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cadila Healthcare


We increase our EPS by 21%/19% for FY21/22E on back on improved domestic formulation guidance and debt reduction while we marginally reduce EPS by 4% for FY23E on increased R&D spends on specialty products. While India growth was higher in 2Q post easing of lockdown restrictions, CDH has an uphill task to achieve consistent and better growth than peers as 53% of India formulations are acute products and consumer wellness is also a seasonality segment. CDH also made significant investment in R&D for specialty and COVID led products, which lacks visibility and sustainability of earnings till FY23E. Moreover, CDH could face disappointment for its ambitious COVID vaccine as world class innovators are far ahead in the race.



Outlook


We roll forward our valuation to FY23E (earlier FY22E) and increase our TP to Rs357 (earlier Rs310) based on 18x PE of FY23E EPS of Rs20 while we maintain our rating “SELL” (Unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.