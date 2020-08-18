Sell Bodal Chemicals; target of Rs 62: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Bodal Chemicals

Q1FY21 revenue of Bodal Chemicals de-grew by 68.4% YoY to Rs1178mn. Revenues were severely impacted due to lockdown in the country which led to temporary shutdown of the operations and decline in demand. Gross margins contracted sharply by 1544bps to 19.7% in Q1FY21. Employee cost grew by 5.4% YoY to Rs190mn in Q1FY21. This was because the company did not cut salaries of any employees in the lockdown despite the uncertain business environment. Overall, Bodal reported EBITDA loss of Rs209mn in Q1FY21. And finally, Consolidated PAT witnessed a loss of Rs195mn in Q1FY21.

Outlook

Currently, the stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 14.4x and EV/EBITDA of 7.7x. We value the stock on forward P/E of 12.0x and arrive at a target price of Rs 62 per share which indicates downside of 17.3% from the current levels. Hence, we assign SELL rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.