172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-bodal-chemicals-target-of-rs-62-east-india-securities-5716841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bodal Chemicals; target of Rs 62: East India Securities

East India Securities is bearish on Bodal Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 62 in its research report dated August 16, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

East India Securitie's report on Bodal Chemicals


Q1FY21 revenue of Bodal Chemicals de-grew by 68.4% YoY to Rs1178mn. Revenues were severely impacted due to lockdown in the country which led to temporary shutdown of the operations and decline in demand. Gross margins contracted sharply by 1544bps to 19.7% in Q1FY21. Employee cost grew by 5.4% YoY to Rs190mn in Q1FY21. This was because the company did not cut salaries of any employees in the lockdown despite the uncertain business environment. Overall, Bodal reported EBITDA loss of Rs209mn in Q1FY21. And finally, Consolidated PAT witnessed a loss of Rs195mn in Q1FY21.


Outlook


Currently, the stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 14.4x and EV/EBITDA of 7.7x. We value the stock on forward P/E of 12.0x and arrive at a target price of Rs 62 per share which indicates downside of 17.3% from the current levels. Hence, we assign SELL rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Bodal Chemicals #Buy #East India Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.