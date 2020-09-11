172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-blue-dart-express-target-of-rs-1746-icici-securities-2-5827021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Blue Dart Express: target of Rs 1746: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bearish on Blue Dart Express recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1746 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Broker Research
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Blue Dart Express


Two recent events have generated significant interest for air express players: 1) Global belly cargo capacity has remarkably reduced and, on some routes, air freight rates have increased by 30-60%. Due diligence suggests that rates have gone up in India by 7-15% -- a hope-inducing factor for Blue Dart Express (BDE) given its operating leverage. 2) Recent DHL commentary highlights the Covid vaccine distribution opportunity that may open up for the air express industry. Reseachers have also estimated that 15,000 flights would be needed to ensure global distribution of the vaccine over next two years. This presents an opportunity for the Indian express and 3PL players.


Outlook


These two events have resulted in salience for Indian air express, particularly BDE. Reiterate SELL on BDE as the structural headwinds of the model will sustain.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Blue Dart Express #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.