App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell BHEL; target of Rs 60: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on BHEL has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on BHEL


Sales grew 7.7% YoY to INR67.8b (our estimate: INR71.4b). Gross margin expanded 210bp YoY to 41.4% (in line with our estimate of 41.1%). EBITDA stood at INR2.4b (our estimate: INR4.9b), with the margin of 3.6% missing our estimate of 6.8% due to higher other expenses. Depreciation stood at INR521m, down 72% from INR1,872m in 2QFY18 on account of revision in useful life of assets. PAT of INR1.9b (+60.4% YoY) was meaningfully below our estimate of INR2.9b. For 1HFY19, sales/EBITDA/PAT grew 7%/391%/74% YoY. We estimate sales/EBIDTA/PAT growth of 11.5/50%/46% YoY in 2HFY19.


Outlook


Despite the weak-than-estimated operational numbers, our earnings estimates for FY19/20 remain intact, as lower depreciation due to upward revision in useful life of assets (INR5b run-rate v/s our prior estimate of INR8b) more than offset our operating profit cut of 12/17% for FY19/20. We maintain Sell with a TP of INR60 (15x FY20E EPS, in line with 10Y average P/E), given (a) the likelihood of constrained execution and (b) the weak order pipeline for FY19/20.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #BHEL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.