Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Berger Paints; target of Rs 460: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bearish on Berger Paints has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated September 07, 2020.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Berger Paints


Berger Paints (BRGR) has gone toe-to-toe with dominant leader APNT over FY10-20 despite the former's higher industrial salience, implying that its decorative biz has outpaced APNT’s. Growth has been smartly navigated alongside improving profitability via aggressive product innovation/ premiumisation, efficient marketing and distribution expansion (GM/EBITDAM differential has reduced from 856/924bp to 320/560bp over FY10-20). While this narrative will continue, outperformance is unlikely to be as steep over FY20-23, given that (1) BRGR will have to contend with APNT's stepped-up aggression at the bottom of the pyramid and (2) margin levers seem to be missing. We build in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8/9/10% over FY20-23E (closely tracking APNT) and initiate coverage on the stock with a Sell recommendation and a DCF-based target price of Rs. 460/sh (implying 55x Sep-22 P/E) as there is nothing on the investor table at 66x Sept-22 P/E. RoICs are likely to mean revert to 22% by FY22/23.


Outlook


While BRGR remains a credible No. 2 in paints; at 66x Sept-22 P/E (18% premium to APNT), risk-reward seems unfavorable. We assign a DCF-based TP of Rs. 460/sh (implying 55x Sep-21 P/E). Implied assumptions: (1) 10-year revenue CAGR: 12.6%, (2) FY20-30E/FY30-41E FCFF CAGR: 20/13.5% resp. (3) WACC: 10.5%, and (4) terminal growth: 6%, FCF/PAT conversion of ~70% over FY20-30E. Initiate with a Sell Reco.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Berger paints #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sell

