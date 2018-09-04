App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:14 PM IST

Sell Berger Paints; target of Rs 305: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bearish on Berger Paints has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Berger Paints


In the last few quarters, Berger has been able to deliver strong volume growth in both the key segments of decorative and industrial paints, has shown continuous improvement in financial performance and grown faster than its peers - Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac leading to market share gains for Berger. Post factoring the growth prospects, the valuations at the current price is stretched with the stock trading at 50x FY20E earnings. We continue to recommend SELL with an unchanged TP of Rs 305 at 45x FY20E earnings in line with valuation accorded to market leader Asian Paints.


Outlook


Consequently, we continue to recommend SELL with an unchanged TP of Rs 305 at 45x FY20E earnings in line with valuation accorded to market leader Asian Paints.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:14 pm

tags #Berger paints #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Sell

