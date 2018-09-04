Sell Berger Paints; target of Rs 305: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Berger Paints

In the last few quarters, Berger has been able to deliver strong volume growth in both the key segments of decorative and industrial paints, has shown continuous improvement in financial performance and grown faster than its peers - Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac leading to market share gains for Berger. Post factoring the growth prospects, the valuations at the current price is stretched with the stock trading at 50x FY20E earnings. We continue to recommend SELL with an unchanged TP of Rs 305 at 45x FY20E earnings in line with valuation accorded to market leader Asian Paints.

Outlook

