Sell Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 450: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals (BEL)’s adjusted net profit grew 126% YoY in 4QFY18 on the back of EPC(revenue/EBIT grew 44%/110%). On the other hand, Consumer Products revenue grew 15%YoY (like to like basis), in line with JMFe. Aggressive bidding in recent past (after a lull inFY15-17) led to massive new orders in EPC in 4QFY18 (Orderbook of INR 90bn vs INR 31bnin Jan’18), executable over next 18-20 months. The management guides for INR 35-40bnrevenue with c.8% EBIT margins in EPC segment while maintained 15% revenue growth and6-7% EBIT margin guidance in Consumer Products.

Outlook

We continue to remain cautious on thestock as FCF generation will be elusive in BEL due to EPC scale up. Maintain SELL.

