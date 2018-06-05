App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 450: JM Financial

JM Financial is bearish on Bajaj Electricals has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Electricals


Bajaj Electricals (BEL)’s adjusted net profit grew 126% YoY in 4QFY18 on the back of EPC(revenue/EBIT grew 44%/110%). On the other hand, Consumer Products revenue grew 15%YoY (like to like basis), in line with JMFe. Aggressive bidding in recent past (after a lull inFY15-17) led to massive new orders in EPC in 4QFY18 (Orderbook of INR 90bn vs INR 31bnin Jan’18), executable over next 18-20 months. The management guides for INR 35-40bnrevenue with c.8% EBIT margins in EPC segment while maintained 15% revenue growth and6-7% EBIT margin guidance in Consumer Products.


Outlook


We continue to remain cautious on thestock as FCF generation will be elusive in BEL due to EPC scale up. Maintain SELL.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #JM Financial #Recommendations #Sell

