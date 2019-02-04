Sell Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2502: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Bajaj Auto

BJAUT had volume growth of 26% YoY during the quarter but it failed to support revenue growth which grew at 16% YOY. Realization continues to remain under pressure due to aggressive pricing strategy and focus on the entry level segment. Gross margin declined on sequential as well as YoY basis. EBIDTA margin pressure is also likely to continue, considering the challenges seen at the industry level. Though management had indicated to focus on pricing, we believe that it will be a big challenge to improve margins in the current environment.

Outlook

With no presence in the fast-growing scooter segment, we believe that BJAUT will find it challenging to balance the volume and margin profile. We rollover valuations to FY21E. Reiterate Sell with target price of ` 2,502.

