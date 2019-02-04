App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2502: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Bajaj Auto has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2502 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Representative image
Representative image
Dolat Capital's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT had volume growth of 26% YoY during the quarter but it failed to support revenue growth which grew at 16% YOY. Realization continues to remain under pressure due to aggressive pricing strategy and focus on the entry level segment. Gross margin declined on sequential as well as YoY basis. EBIDTA margin pressure is also likely to continue, considering the challenges seen at the industry level. Though management had indicated to focus on pricing, we believe that it will be a big challenge to improve margins in the current environment.


Outlook


With no presence in the fast-growing scooter segment, we believe that BJAUT will find it challenging to balance the volume and margin profile. We rollover valuations to FY21E. Reiterate Sell with target price of ` 2,502.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sell

