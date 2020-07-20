App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Avenue Supermarts ; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Avenue Supermarts recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated July 11, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Nationwide lockdown led to store closures and the restriction of sales to the Essentials category. As a result, revenue witnessed a 34% drop and estimated same-store sales growth (SSSG) fell -55%; the closure of the margin-accretive non-food section dragged down gross margins by ~220 bps, translating to 81% YoY decline in EBITDA. Our channel checks with vendors indicate healthy recovery trends in SSSG, albeit still in the negative single digits, but ~20% of stores remain closed in the western region. We broadly maintain our EBITDA estimate, building recovery in 2HFY21.


Outlook


We value D-Mart at an FY22E EV/EBITDA multiple of 42x, maintaining TP of INR2000 (20% discount to the three-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 53x). This still implies a 14% downside. Maintain Sell.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

