Sell Avenue Supermarts ; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Nationwide lockdown led to store closures and the restriction of sales to the Essentials category. As a result, revenue witnessed a 34% drop and estimated same-store sales growth (SSSG) fell -55%; the closure of the margin-accretive non-food section dragged down gross margins by ~220 bps, translating to 81% YoY decline in EBITDA. Our channel checks with vendors indicate healthy recovery trends in SSSG, albeit still in the negative single digits, but ~20% of stores remain closed in the western region. We broadly maintain our EBITDA estimate, building recovery in 2HFY21.

Outlook

We value D-Mart at an FY22E EV/EBITDA multiple of 42x, maintaining TP of INR2000 (20% discount to the three-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 53x). This still implies a 14% downside. Maintain Sell.







