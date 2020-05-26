App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated May 25, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Avenue Supermarts


10.9% SSSG and a strong 18 store additions drove 24% YoY revenue growth (in-line) in FY20. However, the company reported a big 22% miss on EBITDA with 4% YoY growth. - We have cut our EBITDA estimate by 16.8% for FY21E due to 50% of stores being closed over Apr-May'20, lower gross margins from increased non-discretionary revenue, and higher opex. However, we maintained our FY22E EBITDA estimates given the sharp recovery expectation as it pertains to non-discretionary.


Outlook


We cut our FY21 EBITDA by 17%, but retain our estimates for FY22. We raise our target multiple on EV/EBITDA to 40x from 35x and arrive at a TP of 1,900 from the current price, which still implies a 21% downside; we maintain our Sell rating.







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

