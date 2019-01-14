App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated January 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Revenue grew robustly by 33% YoY to INR54.5b (in-line) in 3QFY19. However, the company continued facing margin pressure (gross margin down 170bp YoY to 14.7% off a high base), mainly due to its focus on price competitiveness. Consequently, EBITDA increased by a modest 7.5% YoY to INR4.5b (5% miss), with the margin contracting 200bp YoY to 8.3%. PAT, too, grew by a marginal 2.1% YoY (8% miss) to INR2.6b due to lower other income (-37% YoY) and higher depreciation/finance cost (+33%/36% YoY).


Outlook


However, valuations appear rich at 73x/54x FY20/21E P/E. We, thus, see limited room for re-rating. Maintain Sell with a TP of INR1,400 (prior: INR1,285), ascribing 65x P/E on FY20E (on the back of strong competitive moat).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #Recommendatiions #Sell

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.