Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1124: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) revenue increased 39% YoY to INR48.7b (estimated INR44.6b) in 2QFY19. EBITDA/PAT; however, grew 23%/18% YoY to INR3.9b/INR2.3b (estimated INR4.4b/INR2.6b) lagging much below revenue growth. This is primarily due to 180bp decline in gross margin to 14.3%. In the recent analyst meet, management had highlighted that the high EBITDA margin may not be sustainable as the company plans to prioritize price competitiveness v/s margin improvements.

Outlook

We maintain our 50x P/E on FY20E (on the back of strong competitive moat) to arrive at a TP of INR1,124 (prior: INR1,117). At CMP, the stock is expensively valued at 63x/48x FY20/21E P/E. At such rich valuations, we believe there is limited room for re-rating. Maintain Sell.

