App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1124: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1124 in its research report dated October 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Avenue Supermarts (DMart) revenue increased 39% YoY to INR48.7b (estimated INR44.6b) in 2QFY19. EBITDA/PAT; however, grew 23%/18% YoY to INR3.9b/INR2.3b (estimated INR4.4b/INR2.6b) lagging much below revenue growth. This is primarily due to 180bp decline in gross margin to 14.3%. In the recent analyst meet, management had highlighted that the high EBITDA margin may not be sustainable as the company plans to prioritize price competitiveness v/s margin improvements.


Outlook


We maintain our 50x P/E on FY20E (on the back of strong competitive moat) to arrive at a TP of INR1,124 (prior: INR1,117). At CMP, the stock is expensively valued at 63x/48x FY20/21E P/E. At such rich valuations, we believe there is limited room for re-rating. Maintain Sell.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.